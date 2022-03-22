EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 5.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,305,000 after buying an additional 162,991 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,657,000 after buying an additional 239,530 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,324,000 after buying an additional 729,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,497,000 after buying an additional 171,639 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.94. 4,600,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,057,322. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

