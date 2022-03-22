EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 5,124 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,358,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,441,000 after purchasing an additional 172,715 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,861,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,555,000 after purchasing an additional 291,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,711,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,342,000 after purchasing an additional 187,217 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TU. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

TELUS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.63. 1,165,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 107.29%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

