EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 6,239 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Global SuperDividend US ETF makes up 1.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DIV traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 375,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,256. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.