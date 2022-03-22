EWG Elevate Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,766 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises 1.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,105,000 after purchasing an additional 119,310 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

HYLS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.22. 365,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

