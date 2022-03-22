EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after buying an additional 492,438 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,722,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after buying an additional 165,440 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 969,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,290,000 after buying an additional 102,629 shares during the period.

SCHM stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 272,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,436. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.43.

