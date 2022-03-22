EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after buying an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,047,000 after buying an additional 382,328 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after buying an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,061,000 after buying an additional 73,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. 10,005,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,197,254. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

