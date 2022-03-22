EWG Elevate Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAIL. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,296,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after purchasing an additional 264,981 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 366,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS TAIL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.73. 453,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.