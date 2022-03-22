EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 4.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $110.05. 317,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $97.05 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.