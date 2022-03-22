EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $1.89 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of IWY traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.28. The company had a trading volume of 263,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.25. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

