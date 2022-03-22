EWG Elevate Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,111 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of IYM stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.14. The company had a trading volume of 536,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,182. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.69. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $120.52 and a 52 week high of $148.18.

