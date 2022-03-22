EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.41% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,006,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 78,791 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 238,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 109.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 62,198 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,693,000.

Shares of FEMB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,364. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.85. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%.

