EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 4,176 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 3.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after acquiring an additional 973,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,350,000 after acquiring an additional 220,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,553,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,708,000 after buying an additional 398,788 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.16. 1,108,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.00. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

