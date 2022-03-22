EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 19,617 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,617 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $207.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,006,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,291,391. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.