EWG Elevate Inc. Takes $6.50 Million Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,000. iShares US Regional Banks ETF makes up about 3.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.45% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,698 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,632,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 355.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 169,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 172,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAT stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.75. 115,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,550. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $53.41 and a one year high of $69.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.80.

