Exane BNP Paribas Lowers ITV (LON:ITV) to Neutral

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 93 ($1.22) price target on the broadcaster’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ITV has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered ITV to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.11) to GBX 95 ($1.25) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 133.50 ($1.76).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 81.95 ($1.08) on Tuesday. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.77). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81.

In other ITV news, insider Anna Manz acquired 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £9,903.06 ($13,037.20). Also, insider Edward Carter bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($49,368.09). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 175,296 shares of company stock worth $14,979,837.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

