Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.63. 214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 332,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Get Expensify alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. OpenView Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter worth about $3,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.