Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.53 and last traded at $19.63. 214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 332,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90.
About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Expensify (EXFY)
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.