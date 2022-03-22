Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Trading Down 3.4%

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.72. 7,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 557,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Expro Group news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000.

About Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

