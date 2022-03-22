Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 6.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,130 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

NYSE:XOM opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $348.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

