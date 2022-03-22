Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 5.0% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $348.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.