Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 378,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 362,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

Shares of XOM opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.