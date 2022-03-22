EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.00 and traded as high as $13.11. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 149,146 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on EYPT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $435.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 10.05.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

