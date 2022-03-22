F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,917 shares of company stock worth $2,313,197 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

