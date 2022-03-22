F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.10.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $17.75.
In other F45 Training news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,917 shares of company stock worth $2,313,197 over the last 90 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
