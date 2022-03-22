Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Up 8.5%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares were up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 98,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,774,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Farfetch by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 51.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

