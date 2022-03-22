Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) to announce $98.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.00 million. Fastly posted sales of $84.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $408.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.60 million to $412.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $480.19 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $500.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Fastly’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

FSLY stock opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $75.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,673 shares of company stock worth $1,060,085. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

