FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.09 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of FAT stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $131.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of FAT Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FAT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

