Fear NFTs (FEAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00046860 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.56 or 0.07053067 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,517.72 or 0.99808505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042266 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

