Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $251.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.22 million to $258.39 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $218.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $983,225,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 78,924 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $97.87 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.69%.
About Federal Realty Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Drop Bestows Opportunity
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.