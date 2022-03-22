Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $251.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $251.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $248.22 million to $258.39 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $218.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $983,225,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 78,924 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $97.87 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

