Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.76-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35-1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.Federal Signal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.760-$2.000 EPS.

Shares of FSS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,169 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 75,691 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,714,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

