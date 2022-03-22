FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 22,412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.30.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $222.16 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.16. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

