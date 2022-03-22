Fei Protocol Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00046860 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.56 or 0.07053067 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,517.72 or 0.99808505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042266 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

