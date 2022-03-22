Financial Contrast: Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) versus Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Onion Global and Overstock.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Overstock.com 0 1 5 0 2.83

Overstock.com has a consensus target price of $110.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.53%. Given Overstock.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Onion Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and Overstock.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $584.01 million 0.22 $32.13 million N/A N/A Overstock.com $2.76 billion 0.85 $389.37 million $8.11 6.01

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com 14.13% 23.39% 14.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Onion Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Onion Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Overstock.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. The company also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Market Partner, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

