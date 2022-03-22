Financial Review: Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) & Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Bowlero alerts:

This table compares Bowlero and Warner Music Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $205.19 million 1.63 -$34.45 million N/A N/A Warner Music Group $5.30 billion 3.51 $304.00 million $0.75 48.21

Warner Music Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bowlero.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and Warner Music Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero N/A N/A -3.95% Warner Music Group 7.04% 481.86% 6.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Warner Music Group shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of Warner Music Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bowlero and Warner Music Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 1 0 3.00 Warner Music Group 1 3 8 0 2.58

Bowlero currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.96%. Warner Music Group has a consensus target price of $48.09, suggesting a potential upside of 32.99%. Given Bowlero’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Warner Music Group.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Bowlero on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bowlero Company Profile (Get Rating)

Isos Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Bowlero Corp.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as retail outlets, online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 100,000 songwriters and composers; and various genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, electronic, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.