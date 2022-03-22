FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 12,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 28,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The stock has a market cap of $112.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09.

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 153.17% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FingerMotion stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FingerMotion, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:FNGR Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

About FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR)

FingerMotion, Inc engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

