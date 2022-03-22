FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $44.72 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $44.72 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0926 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 815,966,169 coins and its circulating supply is 483,180,793 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

