FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.75 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.65 ($0.14). Approximately 26,998 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.61 ($0.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £19.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

