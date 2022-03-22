Fireball Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (FIRE)

Fireball (FIRE) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Fireball coin can now be bought for about $6.01 or 0.00014077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fireball has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Fireball has a market cap of $118,295.62 and $146.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Fireball Coin Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,673 coins. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

