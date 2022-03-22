First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.06

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.06 and traded as high as $44.77. First Financial shares last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 61,469 shares trading hands.

THFF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of $549.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Financial by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

