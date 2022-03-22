First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.32

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.32 and traded as high as $43.70. First Merchants shares last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 432,862 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRME shares. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.63 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1,024.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 117,197 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 10.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 63,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 38.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

