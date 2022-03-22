First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Sells C$1,845,805.26 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Director G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$1,845,805.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,122,729.85.

G. Clive Newall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$2,132,424.00.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.11. The company had a trading volume of 787,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,880. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

FM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.