First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Sells C$2,132,424.00 in Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$2,132,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,125,362.

G. Clive Newall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$1,845,805.26.

Shares of TSE FM traded down C$1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.11. 787,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,880. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$42.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.17.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

