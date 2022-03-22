First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$41.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FM. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.32.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$41.25. 743,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of C$28.30 billion and a PE ratio of 27.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.17. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$42.85.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.64, for a total transaction of C$3,152,328.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$226,922,094. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Insiders sold a total of 194,929 shares of company stock worth $7,284,682 over the last quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.