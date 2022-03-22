First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID – Get Rating) were down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.56 and last traded at $92.24. Approximately 24,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 70,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.70.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83.

