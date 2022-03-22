First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5,932.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 641,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after buying an additional 630,631 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,431,000 after acquiring an additional 483,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after acquiring an additional 339,992 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after purchasing an additional 326,070 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

