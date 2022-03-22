First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Shares Up 4.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.36. 244,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 748,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.
