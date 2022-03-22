First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH) Stock Price Down 0%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.59 and last traded at $26.60. 1,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.