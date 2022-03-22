First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) Shares Down 0.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.86 and last traded at $32.08. 448,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 734,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93.
