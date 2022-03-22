First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.08 and last traded at $47.06. 567,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 907,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74.
