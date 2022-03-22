First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Stake Raised by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.88% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

