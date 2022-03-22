First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.53. 10,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 13,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.