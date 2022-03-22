FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.60. 4,793,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,662. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

