FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.13.
Shares of FE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.60. 4,793,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,662. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
